Michael B. Jordan Praises Jamie Foxx in 'Just Mercy': 'He's An Amazing Storyteller'!

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Michael B. Jordan stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (December 16) and dished about starring alongside Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy. Just Mercy shadows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought [...]
News video: Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx take on wrongful convictions, racism in 'Just Mercy'

Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx take on wrongful convictions, racism in 'Just Mercy' 02:01

 The film tells the true story of civil rights attorney, Bryan Stevenson and his efforts to successfully gain the release death row inmate Walter McMillian.

