Michael B. Jordan Praises Jamie Foxx in 'Just Mercy': 'He's An Amazing Storyteller'!
Tuesday, 17 December 2019 () Michael B. Jordan stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (December 16) and dished about starring alongside Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy. Just Mercy shadows world-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought [...]
Michael B. Jordan reflects on his storied career, including his roles in 'The Sopranos,' 'The Wire,' 'Friday Night Lights,' 'Fruitvale Station,' 'Creed,' 'Jay-Z: Family Feud featuring Beyoncé,' 'Black..