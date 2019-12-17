Global  

Kate Middleton shrugs off Prince William's PDA moment on TV show

Sify Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
London [UK], Dec 18 (ANI): The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge seemingly had an awkward PDA moment on a TV show 'A Berry Royal Christmas' when Kate Middleton appeared to shrug off her husband Prince William's hand from her shoulder.
News video: Is the British Media Covering Up this Royal Scandal?

Is the British Media Covering Up this Royal Scandal? 06:44

 Kate Middleton and Prince William's marriage may not be as perfect as it may seem - and the UK media are trying to cover it up.

