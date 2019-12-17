Kate Middleton shrugs off Prince William's PDA moment on TV show

RFMs 😜 RT @HuffPostEnt: This seemingly awkward moment between Prince William and Kate Middleton is prompting royal watchers to wonder if she did s… 25 minutes ago SOS/CTS/HH Kate Middleton Awkward Shrugs Off Prince William: What’s That About? @SoapOperaSpy https://t.co/v99dTyjkAR #PrinceWilliam #KateMiddleton 7 hours ago SOS/CTS/HH Kate Middleton Awkward Shrugs Off Prince William: What’s That About? https://t.co/eVa84zsjnI https://t.co/kH44aiw29x 8 hours ago #MarkinOutLoud #CavalcadeOfUberswank He Should've Made an Appointment on Her PDA PDA ~ via @ETNow https://t.co/NrhFzx0aMM https://t.co/nkuXi7Jaul 13 hours ago DEBORAH WATTERS Kate Middleton Shrugs Prince Williams! https://t.co/l9JENM9xEN via @YouTube 18 hours ago Q102 Kate Middleton shrugs off Prince William's affection in awkward viral moment: https://t.co/b2ywsb9oyH https://t.co/rPOoMO9XJJ 20 hours ago [email protected] Kate Middleton shrugs off Prince William's affection in awkward viral moment: https://t.co/0ummj1GCgj https://t.co/QbA8gHcbbH 1 day ago HuffPost Ent This seemingly awkward moment between Prince William and Kate Middleton is prompting royal watchers to wonder if sh… https://t.co/P6zBuipfVg 1 day ago