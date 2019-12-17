Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Will Ferrell Set To Star in 'Legend of Cocaine Island' Feature Film

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Will Ferrell has signed on to star in the feature film adaption of The Legend of Cocaine Island, Deadline reports. The upcoming movie is based on Netflix’s documentary of the same name. In the documentary, a small-business owner and family man comes across the legend of a buried stash of cocaine worth $2 million hidden [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.