Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless For Dance Rehearsals in LA

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Justin Bieber bares his tattooed chest while leaving the dance studio in Los Angeles on Tuesdsay afternoon (December 17). The 25-year-old musician had a cute encounter with a pal’s tiny dog while arriving at the studio earlier in the morning. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber Justin has been working hard in [...] 👓 View full article

