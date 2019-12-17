‘The Far Side’ Is Back. Sort Of. Gary Larson Will Explain.

Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

Just shy of 25 years since its last original installment, the offbeat comic strip “The Far Side” has returned. In a manner of speaking, but please don’t call it a comeback. “I’m not ‘back,’ at least in the sense I think you’re asking,” said Gary Larson, the cartoonist who created it, via email last week […] 👓 View full article

