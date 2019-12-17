Global  

Rico Rodriguez Brings Mini Lightsaber to 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Premiere

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Rico Rodriguez stands ready to fight at the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere held at the El Capitan Theatre on Monday (December 16) in Hollywood. The 21-year-old actor was joined by his sister Raini Rodriguez, as well as his Modern Family co-star Nolan Gould. Earlier in the day, Rico shared that he and [...]
