Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ( 14 hours ago )

Trump says Armenia massacres were not genocide! That’s the headline news that roared across blue check social media on Tuesday afternoon, after the Trump administration declined to change its position despite a long-overdue resolution from the Senate. “This is shameful,” said one tweet. “You can’t make this stuff up!” shouted another. And among non-verified accounts, […] 👓 View full article