Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

George Lucas a no-show at 'Star Wars' premiere, reviews mixed

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Stars like Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley lit up the 'Star Wars' premiere blue carpet, but noticeably absent were creator George Lucas and Carrie Fisher.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Star Wars premiere bids farewell to Skywalker story

Star Wars premiere bids farewell to Skywalker story 01:47

 Fans and stars, including Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill, were in attendance for the premiere of the ninth and final installment of the 'Star Wars' saga. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheChefGomes

ÇHËF GŌMÊŚ just got out from watching the new star wars. cant believe this old***george lucas let that grown***baby yoda d… https://t.co/yl5jlZ4Qy0 5 hours ago

LuisCipherMstar

⚖Luis Cipher Mstar⚔🛡🔫🏴‍☠️ LOL The writer posted: "Stars like Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley lit up the 'Star Wars' premiere blue carpet, but no… https://t.co/lfw8HZjlv3 7 hours ago

vortex1082

Bane? @DDayCobra the media has no clue https://t.co/cP16H8MD6a https://t.co/6pWvlVIUsN 8 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines George Lucas a no-show at 'Star Wars' premiere, reviews mixed https://t.co/rHnsiT14pE https://t.co/8qxdQfyrKH 8 hours ago

dendenuwu

d͎e͎n͎ d͎e͎n͎ george lucas didnt show up to the new star wars movie's world premiere. he prolly upset about the outcome 🙁 8 hours ago

babyjaggerh

𝒎𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒆 IS SEEING HARRY RT @mateuszszelawa: I saw #AnakinSkywalker is on trending, so it brings me to say that if the chosen one doesn’t show up in Episode 9 then… 8 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @HelloNewsSite: George Lucas a no-show at 'Star Wars' premiere, reviews mixed https://t.co/6taSs1tJdQ #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 9 hours ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News George Lucas a no-show at 'Star Wars' premiere, reviews mixed https://t.co/6taSs1tJdQ #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.