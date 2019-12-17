Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Jenna Dewan Signed On For 'Soundtrack' Without Reading A Script

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 December 2019 ()
Jenna Dewan covers her baby bump with a comfy sweater dress while out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend. The -year-old actress was seen out with her daughter Everly (not pictured), running some errands before the holidays get here. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jenna Dewan In a recent interview, Jenna [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NikkiMarshall8

Nikki Marshall Jenna Dewan’s New Netflix Series Soundtrack Is So Good She Signed on Without Reading a Script https://t.co/g3T0MASjew 5 hours ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Jenna Dewan Signed On For 'Soundtrack' Without Reading A Script https://t.co/cUNLT5F0PC di @JustJared 5 hours ago

gleedemifan01

Trisha RT @JustJared: Jenna Dewan didn't even read a script before signing on for her new Netflix series, #Soundtrack https://t.co/N8ZkAOwd5G 12 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jenna Dewan didn't even read a script before signing on for her new Netflix series, #Soundtrack https://t.co/N8ZkAOwd5G 15 hours ago

stery_jeff

Jeff stery Jenna Dewan’s New Netflix Series Soundtrack Is So Good She Signed on Without Reading a Script… https://t.co/D98WyILMeH 19 hours ago

valentinnanette

nanette valentin Jenna Dewan’s New Netflix Series Soundtrack Is So Good She Signed on Without Reading a Script https://t.co/shA0x8Soew 20 hours ago

josef_tatiana

Josef Jenna Dewan's New Netflix Series Soundtrack Is So Good She Signed on Without Reading a Script https://t.co/KzCV62Ss7G 20 hours ago

bhavuksahni

BHAVUK SAHNI RT @glamour_fashion: Jenna Dewan's New Netflix Series Is So Good She Signed on Without Reading a Script https://t.co/xn5vW7rYld https://t.c… 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.