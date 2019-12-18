Daisy Ridley Reveals Which 'Star Wars' Items She Stole from Set!
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Daisy Ridley swiped some items from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set! The 27-year-old actress opened up about what she took during a recent visit to A Little Late with Lilly Singh. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Daisy Ridley She also discussed what it was like skydiving from 50,000 feet, joined [...]
Daisy Ridley turned heads when she arrived at the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiere in Hollywood on Monday. The 27-year-old actress wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that featured an unexpected detail: criss-cross straps at the back. Ridley accessorized her gorgeous dress with Jimmy Choo...