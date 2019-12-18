sleepy but woke RT @TheDMVDailyy: Pusha T teams up with @TonyPerryJr and @waynerunsDC TO OPEN new Ramen and craft cocktail bar called Kitsuen in DC. https:… 4 minutes ago

Open Mic Artists New post (Pusha T To Open Up D.C. Ramen Restaurant) has been published on Open Mic Artists. Serving up some diffe… https://t.co/doTLUY4Dqc 14 minutes ago

Enter The Sad-Man By Meth-allica Pusha T To Open Up D.C. Ramen Restaurant -- https://t.co/pTyfMgDiDf via @hiphopdx 33 minutes ago

David Arcane RT @TASH__P: Y’all will eat at some ramen spot in Brooklyn but let pusha t who been to japan 900x with Nigo and***open a ramen spot and… 34 minutes ago

Laser 101 Pusha T to Open a Ramen Bar in Washington D.C. https://t.co/XSb0Bceiqq https://t.co/4RG4SmLrqV 1 hour ago

Juicee Harris 🤪 RT @KarenCivil: Pusha T Opens Elevated Ramen and Cocktail Bar In D.C. https://t.co/On3BW5jjy3 https://t.co/ahddKNZPWU 1 hour ago

WPGC 95.5 The restaurant will feature “amazing ramen and rice bowls and pretty great shisha,” according to its Facebook page. https://t.co/pXXjV3ePIs 1 hour ago