Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pusha T to Open a Ramen Bar in Washington D.C.

Billboard.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Pusha T is dipping his toes in the restaurant business. The rapper is a partner in an upcoming ramen and cocktail bar called Kitsuen, opening in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BattleRoyel

sleepy but woke RT @TheDMVDailyy: Pusha T teams up with @TonyPerryJr and @waynerunsDC TO OPEN new Ramen and craft cocktail bar called Kitsuen in DC. https:… 4 minutes ago

openmicartists

Open Mic Artists New post (Pusha T To Open Up D.C. Ramen Restaurant) has been published on Open Mic Artists. Serving up some diffe… https://t.co/doTLUY4Dqc 14 minutes ago

LeMontPierreC

Enter The Sad-Man By Meth-allica Pusha T To Open Up D.C. Ramen Restaurant -- https://t.co/pTyfMgDiDf via @hiphopdx 33 minutes ago

RJxBaldwin

David Arcane RT @TASH__P: Y’all will eat at some ramen spot in Brooklyn but let pusha t who been to japan 900x with Nigo and***open a ramen spot and… 34 minutes ago

Laser101

Laser 101 Pusha T to Open a Ramen Bar in Washington D.C. https://t.co/XSb0Bceiqq https://t.co/4RG4SmLrqV 1 hour ago

cici_harris

Juicee Harris 🤪 RT @KarenCivil: Pusha T Opens Elevated Ramen and Cocktail Bar In D.C. https://t.co/On3BW5jjy3 https://t.co/ahddKNZPWU 1 hour ago

WPGC

WPGC 95.5 The restaurant will feature “amazing ramen and rice bowls and pretty great shisha,” according to its Facebook page. https://t.co/pXXjV3ePIs 1 hour ago

Liighten_Up

🥢 Tweet is trash. Pusha doesn’t have to prove to u that he knows about ramen to open his own ramen bar. If u don’t li… https://t.co/WweT52bYaI 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.