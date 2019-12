Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Morfydd Clark has snagged a lead role in Amazon's new Lord of the Rings series! The His Dark Materials actress will portray young Galadriel, Variety reports, marking the first major character from the original books to join the cast. Cate Blanchett played Young Galadriel in the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films. Morfydd [...]