When Taylor Swift cried after listening to Selena Gomez song

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez has revealed that Taylor Swift and her mother burst into tears after listening to the former's comeback singles.
