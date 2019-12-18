Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Who Won The Voice Season 17?

E! Online Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Congratulations are in order to Kelly Clarkson...and Team Kelly member Jake Hoot, because he just won The Voice. The Voice just concluded season 17 with a packed-to-the-brim finale,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LucyGT

You are The Light!✨ RT @jim_utter: Stunned @KatieKadan didnt win @NBCTheVoice. Her voice had no equal all season. Even the duet tonight with @adamlambert was m… 1 minute ago

wordsbyshivani

Shivani Shah RT @garius: It is election season. The world is busy and rubbish. But it is also Christmas. So take a breather and let me tell you a sto… 2 minutes ago

LucyGT

You are The Light!✨ RT @lyndseyparker: Are you surprised by tonight's #TheVoiceFinale result? I am... and at the same time, I am not. SPOILER: https://t.co/LlD… 2 minutes ago

ReeseLinh

Glamberts_Thailand RT @omnigist1: ‘The Voice’: Adam Lambert Teams Up With Katie Kadan For Powerful ‘Believe… https://t.co/VKI4a5i9i3 via https://t.co/zstjZK6k… 2 minutes ago

ziana26491902

ziana RT @BSTrueLoveGS: Gwen said this is her last season on The Voice😢😢 3 minutes ago

joechinnie309

joanneee_ ROSÉ - 'THE CHRISTMAS SONG (Nat King Cole)' COVER https://t.co/ohE81ELSny via @YouTube i miss her voice sm. i know… https://t.co/QCRN2LQLS0 3 minutes ago

startattle

Startattle.com Dua Lipa sings "Don't Start Now" on The Voice 2019 (Season 17) WATCH: https://t.co/hAkME18fRb #thevoice… https://t.co/H64Bo8VX5S 5 minutes ago

awbabymall

Amir Weinberger The Voice Crowns Jake Hoot Season 17 Champion, Giving Coach Kelly Clarkson Her Third Victory babies https://t.co/bVFvQ8NQsF 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.