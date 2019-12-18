'The Voice' Season 17 Champion Crowned Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 9 hours ago )

Following a recap of the finalist’s performances, the live finale of The Voice season 17 aired on NBC and featured a star-studded lineup of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Maddie RT @USATODAY: Jake Hoot – the lone country singer in the competition – was crowned the Season 17 champion of "The Voice" Tuesday night, han… 14 minutes ago Newsbay ‘The Voice’ Season 17 Champion Crowned https://t.co/h7GlKnMsKX https://t.co/uzBa4vo4DI 25 minutes ago BaySuit Inc ‘The Voice’ Season 17 Champion Crowned https://t.co/9A2eZKhMTU https://t.co/P7hoJnvTJ1 25 minutes ago Malachy Chidera ‘The Voice’ Season 17 Champion Crowned https://t.co/LY8NqEIRIF https://t.co/8lK9tWEwcz 25 minutes ago Det0nator Sound ‘The Voice’ Season 17 Champion Crowned https://t.co/wdPYyGyF3z 54 minutes ago INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 'The Voice' Season 17 Champion Crowned Following a recap of the finalist’s performances, the live finale of The Voi… https://t.co/hz446LhOJ3 1 hour ago dolcify ‘The Voice’ Season 17 Champion Crowned Following a recap of the finalist’s performances, the live finale of The Vo… https://t.co/kqaMUxUt0i 2 hours ago Ericka Germaine RT @TheLiveFeed: 'The Voice' Season 17 Champion Crowned https://t.co/ouKuKE7wzI 2 hours ago