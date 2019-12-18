Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Lisa Page Scolds Trump Over Public Attacks: ‘If You Want to Respond, Respond to Me Instead of This Caricature’

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page spoke out about the "vile" personal attacks that have been leveled at her by President Donald Trump, and said that now that she's got a public forum, "if you want to respond, respond to me."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarylouCulkar6

Marylou Culkar RT @Mediaite: Lisa Page Scolds Trump Over Public Attacks: ‘If You Want to Respond, Respond to Me Instead of This Caricature’ https://t.co/x… 1 hour ago

randerdd

DoubleD Lisa Page Scolds Trump Over Public Attacks https://t.co/2eNhZuA1tI 2 hours ago

Booker25

booker25 * Vote Blue Lisa Page Scolds Trump Over Public Attacks: ‘If You Want to Respond, Respond to Me Instead of This Caricature’… https://t.co/WqPtDmB0PZ 2 hours ago

ProfDauber

Prof Dauber Lisa Page Scolds Trump Over Public Attacks: ‘If You Want to Respond, Respond to Me Instead of This Caricature’ https://t.co/5rjE9dZ4cy 3 hours ago

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 Lisa Page Scolds Trump Over Public Attacks: ‘If You Want to Respond, Respond to Me Instead of This Caricature’ https://t.co/r1hQ2GF4H1 6 hours ago

jeffAndersonUSN

Navy Mustang (ret) RT @New_Narrative: Lisa Page Scolds Trump Over Public Attacks: ‘If You Want to Respond, Respond to Me Instead of This Caricature’ https:/… 8 hours ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Lisa Page Scolds Trump Over Public Attacks: ‘If You Want to Respond, Respond to Me Instead of This Caricature’ https://t.co/UYRHvHXU2N 8 hours ago

Newsenm

ENM News Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page spoke out about the “vile” personal attacks that have been leveled at her by President… https://t.co/qWUBobpGTv 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.