Farhan Akhtar to join protest against CAA

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
New Delhi (India), Dec 18 (ANI): With protests erupting against the amended Citizenship Act in different parts of the country, actor and singer Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday announced that he will take part in a demonstartion against the law tomorrow.
