Farhan Akhtar to join protest against CAA Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

New Delhi (India), Dec 18 (ANI): With protests erupting against the amended Citizenship Act in different parts of the country, actor and singer Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday announced that he will take part in a demonstartion against the law tomorrow. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Royson Dsouza RT @romandsouza: Please join in large numbers. Date: 19th December Time: 4:00Pm to 7:00Pm Venue: August Kranti Maidan @FarOutAkhtar urges… 14 minutes ago Sandeep Dwivedy RT @xpresslite: Actor and singer @FarOutAkhtar took to Twitter saying that the time to protest on the social media is now over and announce… 56 minutes ago Express Lite Actor and singer @FarOutAkhtar took to Twitter saying that the time to protest on the social media is now over and… https://t.co/nSaucfyW1d 1 hour ago No On December 19th, Farhan Akhtar will attend a protest. When the slogan leader will ask, "Hum kya chahtey?" Akhtar w… https://t.co/zB1c9YFC2C 2 hours ago SpotboyE .@FarOutAkhtar tweeted recently about joining the protests against the #CAA, and also urged people to join him. Fol… https://t.co/J9FsYoFmWn 2 hours ago Faisal imran RT @geonews_english: Farhan Akhtar to join CAA demonstrations, says ‘time to protest on social media is over’ Read more: https://t.co/LJHB… 2 hours ago