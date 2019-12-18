Global  

Pics: Ira Khan raises the mercury levels

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
From Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan to Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, people want to know their whereabouts and their routine. Recently, Aamir's daughter Ira is hitting the headlines for her stunning photoshoot clicks which go viral on social media in no time.
