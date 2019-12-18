David Ayer in talks with Warner Bros for 'The Dirty Dozen' remake Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Bright director David Ayer is in negotiations with Warner Bros to tackle the remake of 1967 war drama The Dirty Dozen. If finalised, the 51-year-old director will also write and produce the film through his Cedar Park Entertainment for the studio. Simon Kinberg, the man behind Fox's X-Men series and Murder on the Orient Express,... 👓 View full article

