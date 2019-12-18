Global  

David Ayer in talks with Warner Bros for 'The Dirty Dozen' remake

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Bright director David Ayer is in negotiations with Warner Bros to tackle the remake of 1967 war drama The Dirty Dozen. If finalised, the 51-year-old director will also write and produce the film through his Cedar Park Entertainment for the studio. Simon Kinberg, the man behind Fox's X-Men series and Murder on the Orient Express,...
