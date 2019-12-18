Alia Bhatt posts Preamble on Instagram as solidarity towards students protesting against CAA

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 20 hours ago )

After Sonakshi Sinha and Ishan Khatter, Alia Bhatt became the latest Bollywood star to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards nationwide students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



Alia posted a photo of the Preamble on Instagram with a caption that... After Sonakshi Sinha and Ishan Khatter, Alia Bhatt became the latest Bollywood star to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards nationwide students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).Alia posted a photo of the Preamble on Instagram with a caption that 👓 View full article

