Alia Bhatt posts Preamble on Instagram as solidarity towards students protesting against CAA

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Alia Bhatt posts Preamble on Instagram as solidarity towards students protesting against CAAAfter Sonakshi Sinha and Ishan Khatter, Alia Bhatt became the latest Bollywood star to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards nationwide students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Alia posted a photo of the Preamble on Instagram with a caption that...
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Alia posts Preamble on Insta as solidarity towards students

Alia posts Preamble on Insta as solidarity towards students 01:22

 After Sonakshi Sinha and Ishan Khatter, Alia Bhatt became the latest Bollywood star to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards nationwide students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

