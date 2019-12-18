Global  

Everything you need to know before you watch the Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Are you someone who has survived all the living years without watching Star Wars? Do you feel lost when you see people gleefully dancing with funny light sword things (they are called Lightsabers, BTW)? Do you often wonder the context behind 'May the force be with you'? or talk like Yoda without realizing why, do you? If your...
News video: Star Wars premiere bids farewell to Skywalker story

Star Wars premiere bids farewell to Skywalker story 01:47

 Fans and stars, including Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill, were in attendance for the premiere of the ninth and final installment of the 'Star Wars' saga. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Everything You Need To Know Before You Watch #TheStarWars: Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker

Everything you need to know before you watch 'The Rise of Skywalker'

