Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Get ready to see Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor like never before

Wednesday, 18 December 2019
The ABCD franchise has come a long way. In 2013, Remo D'Souza made a dance film that was straight from the heart about a group of students who dream to dance and perform on the stage. They came from the slums of Mumbai and aspired to touch the skies of success. The film became a sleeper hit and the director and choreographer...
News video: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor slay at Street Dancer 3D promotions

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor slay at Street Dancer 3D promotions 01:54

 Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted promoting upcoming film ‘Street Dancer 3D’. Varun wore a beige coloured jacket with Khaki coloured trousers. Shraddha stunned in a silver coloured dress.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promote Street Dancer 3D in style [Video]Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promote Street Dancer 3D in style

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are once again all set to woo the audience with their sizzling chemistry.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published

Street Dancer 3D | Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Sweet Gesture Towards A Kid | Promotions [Video]Street Dancer 3D | Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Sweet Gesture Towards A Kid | Promotions

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor promote Street Dancer 3D. Watch video to see some adorable moments of the stars with a kid.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 05:07Published


See Photos: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor dance their hearts out with fans at Street Dancer trailer launch

See Photos: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor dance their hearts out with fans at Street Dancer trailer launchThe makers of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi-starrer Street Dancer 3D are leaving no stone unturned to impress their fans. They began the...
Also reported by DNA, Bollywood Life, India Times, Indian Express

‘Street Dancer 3D’ trailer: India vs Pakistan and Prabhudeva’s ‘Mukkala Mukkabaala’ throwback

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor dance-off in this dance film that’s set for a Janaury 2020 release
Also reported by Mid-Day, Indian Express

SoundBeesEnt

SB ENTERTAINMENT 🎬 STREET DANCER 3D | TRAILER | GET READY TO WITNESS FIRST 100 CR MOVIE OF 2020 !!!! @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor… https://t.co/KBmIUsA0a7 30 minutes ago

LoyalVarunFan

Varun Dhawan FC #StreetDancer3DTrailer Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are ready for a dance battle | Entertainment News,The India… https://t.co/aHipeLvnAQ 1 hour ago

Filmwindow1

Film window Black and white ❤ Nora Fatehi looks dream come true as she gets ready for trailer launch of Street dancer 3D.… https://t.co/Tzq43X4MiD 1 hour ago

Suno1024

Suno 1024 Street Dancer 3D trailer: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are ready for a dance battle! https://t.co/wBHBqW9F2A 2 hours ago

Mahima_s10

Mahima✨ RT @mid_day: #StreetDancer3D Trailer: Get Ready To See #VarunDhawan And #ShraddhaKapoor Like Never Before! @Varun_dvn @TSeries @remodsouza… 2 hours ago

DesiChicFashion

Desi Fashion- Chic Street Dancer 3D trailer: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are ready for a dance battle https://t.co/uUdudOlXUY 2 hours ago

BeingFilmy3

BeingFilmy.com Black and white ❤ Nora Fatehi looks dream come true as she gets ready for trailer launch of Street dancer 3D.… https://t.co/LtDCCNG0Sj 2 hours ago

vishal185526203

vishal1 Street Dancer 3D trailer: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are ready for a dance battle https://t.co/HEEcp5c9Af https://t.co/2kn60OQgBx 2 hours ago

