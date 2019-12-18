Charlize Theron details how her mother shot her father in 'self-defense'
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Washington DC (USA), Dec 18 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron recently opened up her "incredibly unhealthy" family during childhood and the moment when her mother shot and killed her father in an act of self defense.
Charlize Theron Is 'Not Ashamed' About Her Mother Killing Her Father. Theron discussed domestic violence and the night her mother murdered her father in a recent interview with NPR. The actress’s mother, Gerda, shot her father, Charles, in June 1991 in self-defense. My father was a very sick man....
