Netizens mistake brother Aslam as Dilip Kumar

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar recently celebrated his 97th birthday and he also thanked all his lovely fans for their wishes. His fans are always worried for him since his health has been of concern for quite some time now.
