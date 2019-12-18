Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker review – JJ Abrams bears the gleeful soul of the saga, but misses the depth its predecessor brought

Take the #SpiesInDisguiseChallenge, you cowards! @OrangeGrove55 If you're worried about how The Rise Of Skywalker will do at the box office, search for Tweets with… https://t.co/CGfQtEWYvY 5 seconds ago

Escapist Magazine Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Review – Escape to the Movies https://t.co/Zep4Oki7Ct #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker https://t.co/3s30R8DnHX 6 seconds ago

Greggpop RT @slcmof: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is certified Rotten on @RottenTomatoes https://t.co/HKB4oeAKBT 11 seconds ago

Jamie McGinn This is what happens to you if you post Star Wars spoilers Also I enjoyed Rise of Skywalker but I think everyone i… https://t.co/2EG5eAMisJ 11 seconds ago

Dominico Hodnett RT @backlon: Here it is, @thedextriarchy has our spoiler-free review of Star Wars. And…. well… it sounds like all my worst JJ Abrams fears… 16 seconds ago

✨sleepy✨[TRoS SPOILERS] RT @ScottMendelson: Review: TheRiseOfSkywalker May Be The Worst #StarWars Movie Ever And Is A Fatally Flawed Finale To The Skywalker Saga v… 16 seconds ago

David Hicks I hope ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’ ends with C3-PO and R2-D2’s wedding. 18 seconds ago