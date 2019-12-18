What made Tom Holland say yes to 'Spies In Disguise'
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Actor Tom Holland says he got attracted towards the animation action comedy "Spies In Disguise" because of the endearing qualities of his role, and his will to make everyone happy and positive.
Spies In Disguise: Exclusive Interview With Nick Bruno & Troy Quane - Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is... not.