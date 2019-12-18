Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Daisy Ridley reveals what she swiped from the 'Star Wars' set after filming

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
"Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley has confessed to taking something from the set of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" after filming finished.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: MaximoTV - Published < > Embed
News video: Daisy Ridley “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” World Premiere Red Carpet

Daisy Ridley “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” World Premiere Red Carpet 02:38

 http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Daisy Ridley on the red carpet at the world premiere of Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, the highly anticipated conclusion of the Skywalker saga, held at El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, California USA on December 16, 2019 || "This...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' World Premiere [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' World Premiere

The cast of "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" including Daisy Ridely, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and more stars discuss the end of the trilogy at the film's world premiere. Plus, Ian..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:33Published

We Had the Star Wars Cast Compete in Pictionary, and I Want to Frame Oscar Isaac's Chewie Masterpiece [Video]We Had the Star Wars Cast Compete in Pictionary, and I Want to Frame Oscar Isaac's Chewie Masterpiece

Grab your lightsabers and a pint of blue milk: the third and final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy is almost here! Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker brings the Resistance and the First Order..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 07:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Daisy Ridley Reveals Which 'Star Wars' Items She Stole from Set!

Daisy Ridley swiped some items from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker set! The 27-year-old actress opened up about what she took during a recent visit to A...
Just Jared

Daisy Ridley Says 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Feels Like The Right Time To Say Goodbye!

Daisy Ridley is gorgeous as she strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the special fan event for her film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker held at...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Schare_Inv_Serv

Thomas Magnum #Thief... Daisy Ridley reveals what she swiped from the 'Star Wars' set after filming https://t.co/EI1ph80sO4 1 hour ago

e_newsUS

e-news.US Daisy Ridley reveals what she swiped from the 'Star Wars' set after filming - https://t.co/UyJv2BL7P0 https://t.co/bpMqJVODlT 2 hours ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Daisy Ridley reveals what she swiped from the ‘Star Wars’ set after filming | Fox News https://t.co/e6CRHqEqrM 2 hours ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Daisy Ridley reveals what she swiped from the 'Star Wars' set after filming" https://t.co/tEwFFZY2Pt https://t.co/TM77c1XLZa 2 hours ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 Daisy Ridley reveals what she swiped from the 'Star Wars' set after filming https://t.co/mTWHgVRrNg 2 hours ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Daisy Ridley reveals what she swiped from the ‘Star Wars’ set after filming https://t.co/i22MwJj9sm https://t.co/32Ukx8JtWm 2 hours ago

ejgarcia93

EJ News Daisy Ridley reveals what she swiped from the 'Star Wars' set after filming https://t.co/gBgN3NhqTD 2 hours ago

warlock012

warlock012 Daisy Ridley reveals what she swiped from the 'Star Wars' set after filming https://t.co/OoGUlAqcK5 https://t.co/MdCi9U3rCN 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.