Demi Lovato gets 'survivor' neck tattoo

Zee News Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Now Lovato has got herself inked to remember the issues she's overcome.
News video: Demi Lovato is a 'survivor' with new tattoo

Demi Lovato is a 'survivor' with new tattoo 00:45

 Demi Lovato is conquering her troubled past with a new neck tattoo declaring herself a "survivor".

Demi Lovato celebrates holidays with empowering new tattoo [Video]Demi Lovato celebrates holidays with empowering new tattoo

Demi Lovato marked the holiday season with some empowering new ink.

Demi Lovato Showcases New Neck Tattoo [Video]Demi Lovato Showcases New Neck Tattoo

Demi Lovato Showcases New Neck Tattoo. It's been nearly two years since the singer suffered from an apparent drug overdose. On Tuesday, celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo took to Instagram to..

Demi Lovato Adds 'Survivor' Neck Tattoo Over a Year Following Near-Fatal Overdose

Aside from this new piece of ink, the 'Confident' hitmaker has had a few of other body arts to remind her about the power of self-love, including the 'stay...
AceShowbiz

Demi Lovato Debuts Neck Tattoo!

Demi Lovato is showcasing her new ink. The 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” pop superstar appears in a photo posted by Doctor Woo showcasing her brand new...
Just Jared

DeDemDemi

† #LOVATIC RT @ScomebackDemi: I hope she gets all she wants #demilovato #demi #Lovatics #d7 #survivor #demiiscoming #staystrong #lovato https://t.co/… 4 days ago

ScomebackDemi

Demi_lovatic✨ I hope she gets all she wants #demilovato #demi #Lovatics #d7 #survivor #demiiscoming #staystrong #lovato https://t.co/oqW5mS52C3 4 days ago

DavidMiid

david mii Demi Lovato Gets 'Survivor' Neck Tattoo - See Photo. #beautyartist #beautyworks https://t.co/2Gb6eI2X6d https://t.co/padO3OhoeF 1 week ago

MannerRichard

Richard Lee Manner RT @PageSix: Demi Lovato gets ‘survivor’ neck tattoo more than one year after overdose https://t.co/A5KUudef2b https://t.co/mDg2Q9Wojd 1 week ago

PageSix

Page Six Demi Lovato gets ‘survivor’ neck tattoo more than one year after overdose https://t.co/A5KUudef2b https://t.co/mDg2Q9Wojd 1 week ago

hellbiscus

Lucian 🇵🇷 RT @TheMightySite: Demi Lovato gets new mental health-related neck tattoo https://t.co/CR3oQDWogk 1 week ago

DeDemDemi

† #LOVATIC RT @wjlanier: Demi Lovato Gets New Mental Health-Related Neck Tattoo https://t.co/ECyV90apQq #demilovato 1 week ago

wjlanier

Walter Jack Lanier Demi Lovato Gets New Mental Health-Related Neck Tattoo https://t.co/ECyV90apQq #demilovato 1 week ago

