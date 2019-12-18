Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Will Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Actor Will Ferrell is all set to feature in Netflix's 'The Legend of Cocaine Island', a remake of the streaming service's popular documentary of the same name.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VincentCrtd

Vincent. RT @seewhatsnext: Will Ferrell will star in & produce a film based on Netflix documentary, The Legend of Cocaine Island, about a family man… 6 minutes ago

wwwanpaus

ANPAUS | Content Creator RT @THR: Having just partnered with the streamer, Will Ferrell will reteam with #Netflix on the narrative adaptation of doc 'The Legend Of… 1 hour ago

rollout_wpgm

sola . A Will Ferrell To Star In Netflix Movie ‘The Legend Of Cocaine Island’ | Film News https://t.co/jMsJV2CAkx https://t.co/jpQabMPySA 1 hour ago

Showbiz_IT

India Today Showbiz Will Ferrell to star in The Legend of Cocaine Island remake https://t.co/DSOonRUl41 2 hours ago

OneFortyReviews

140 Reviews Will Ferrell to Star in Netflix’s Remake of Documentary ‘The Legend of Cocaine Island’ https://t.co/3MtVYmt5EF 2 hours ago

DA_DEMOCRATIC

DEMOCRATIC ACCENT Will Ferrell to star in ‘The Legend of Cocaine Island’ adaptation https://t.co/pNnvIIOah8 https://t.co/Mf02S1yIeb 2 hours ago

movizark

Mirza Baig ‘The Legend of Cocaine Island’: Will Ferrell to Star in Netflix Documentary Adaption!! #WillFerrell, #Netflix,… https://t.co/kOviFctsIR 4 hours ago

NewsOfStKitts

St Kitts & Nevis News🇰🇳 #StKitts Gazette: Will Ferrell To Star In Feature Remake Of Netflix Documentary ‘The Legend Of Cocaine Island’ – De… https://t.co/jy5JLvWY86 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.