Former Victoria’s Secret model Nicole Weider explains why she gave up her career for God

DSMWcom Former Victoria’s Secret Model on Why She Gave Up Career for God https://t.co/JevlwVKsnM 13 hours ago DSMWcom Former Victoria’s Secret Model on Why She Gave Up Career for God https://t.co/UMycfSMErI 3 days ago Gryph & IvyRose RT @yesmarketmedia: Karolina Kurkova @karolinakurkova is a Czech model and actress, best known as a former Victoria's Secret Angel and Vogu… 3 days ago Vitor Santos RT @arabnews: #Egypt hosted a string of Western A-list celebrities throughout 2019, from American singer and songwriter @katyperry to forme… 4 days ago Arab News #Egypt hosted a string of Western A-list celebrities throughout 2019, from American singer and songwriter… https://t.co/EdDYeuQ0mT 4 days ago Aisha Harris RT @Agenthades1: Brant is currently married to former Victoria Secret model, (Married back in '95) Stephanie Seymour. You might remember he… 4 days ago Agenthades Brant is currently married to former Victoria Secret model, (Married back in '95) Stephanie Seymour. You might reme… https://t.co/QsmxDDT510 4 days ago DSMWcom Former Victoria’s Secret Model on Why She Gave Up Career for God https://t.co/UMycfSv338 5 days ago