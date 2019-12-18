Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Good Newwz: Not Diljit Dosanjh, this singer was the first choice for the film

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Good Newwz: Not Diljit Dosanjh, this singer was the first choice for the filmAnother enthralling weekend is around the corner with Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show hitting a century. Concluding the year with a bang show will welcome some of the renowned names from the music industry Badshah, Asses Kaur, Hardy Sandhu, Tanishq Bagchi, and DJ Chetas. Having a gala time team will be seen...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video:

"Good Newwz" star cast step out in style to promote the film 00:50

 Recently the star cast of "Good Newwz" including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani were snapped by the shutterbugs as they stepped out for the movie promotions. All of them looked their best in trendy outfits.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani [Video]Good Newwz | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Diljit Dosanjh | Kiara Advani

Good Newwz brings glad tidings – we get a talented cast led by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a story that resonates with parents and those desperate to begin their family, and a delightful..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:55Published

Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar attend special screening of Good Newwz [Video]Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar attend special screening of Good Newwz

Bollywood celebrities attended a special screening of ‘Good Newwz’ organised in Mumbai’s Juhu. Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani attended the screening.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dabangg 3 box office collection day 7 early estimates: Salman Khan's film ends its opening week on a fair note

Since Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's Good Newwz has released today, Dabangg 3 has lost a good chunk of screens at the box...
Bollywood Life

Good Newwz trailer 2: Kareena Kapoor-Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani's MASSIVE goof-up is a SUPERHIT recipe

Good Newwz is a film based on In-Vitro Fertilization. It stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. Good Newwz is...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

SharmaAnu11

💫 अनु 🗨️ RT @SharmaAnu11: GOOD NEWWZ😍🤗Watch it--with your family-for Akshay Kumar's comic timing, Diljit Dosanjh's desi-ness, Kareena Kapoor's gorge… 7 minutes ago

ah73815296

Aizaad Nafi RT @KareenaK_FC: " I look up to Kareena, she is iconic and one of my favourite actresses" - @advani_kiara https://t.co/vphfsvrFIX 14 minutes ago

Salman10187534

Bollywood Life RT @KareenaK_FC: Kareena’s Deepti is one of the better written characters and the actor does full justice to the role. ⭐⭐⭐ https://t.co/SSO… 31 minutes ago

SharmaAnu11

💫 अनु 🗨️ GOOD NEWWZ😍🤗Watch it--with your family-for Akshay Kumar's comic timing, Diljit Dosanjh's desi-ness, Kareena Kapoor'… https://t.co/zDwcZjfQMg 33 minutes ago

pyariijinny

🔺Jinny Watch it -- with your family -- for Akshay Kumar's comic timing, Diljit Dosanjh's desi-ness, Kareena Kapoor's gorge… https://t.co/mJPcWn0wlO 40 minutes ago

Sonwayrks

रोहित सोनवे Rks RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: Watch #GoodNewwz with your family for @akshaykumar's comic timing, @diljitdosanjh's desi-ness and #KareenaKapoorKhan's… 58 minutes ago

Formula1FanGirl

Madeleine RT @KareenaK_FC: Kareena looks insanely beautiful, and steals everybody's thunder in emotional scenes. ⭐⭐⭐1/2 https://t.co/feAd3vwvvs http… 59 minutes ago

Formula1FanGirl

Madeleine RT @KareenaK_FC: Kareena is fantabulous with comedy scenes and showing acting prowess in emotional scenes are her forte. ⭐⭐⭐https://t.co/1A… 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.