Good Newwz: Not Diljit Dosanjh, this singer was the first choice for the film
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Another enthralling weekend is around the corner with Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show hitting a century. Concluding the year with a bang show will welcome some of the renowned names from the music industry Badshah, Asses Kaur, Hardy Sandhu, Tanishq Bagchi, and DJ Chetas. Having a gala time team will be seen...
Recently the star cast of "Good Newwz" including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani were snapped by the shutterbugs as they stepped out for the movie promotions. All of them looked their best in trendy outfits.