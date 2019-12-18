Hollywood star Brian Tarantina passes away due to drug overdose Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Brian Tarantina died after overdosing on drugs including fentanyl and heroin, officials have ruled. A spokesperson for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to people.com that Tarantina died from acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, heroin, diazepam, and... 👓 View full article

