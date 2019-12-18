Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 5: Rani Mukerji's cop drama collects Rs 2.65 crore

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2, which is inspired by true crimes against women by juveniles, has been doing brilliantly at the box office. The film has gripped the nation thanks to the storyline and Rani's stellar performance. The cop drama has collected Rs 2.65 crore on day six of its release.



Film critic and trade analyst Taran... 👓 View full article

