Street Dancer 3D Trailer: It's Varun Dhawan vs Shraddha Kapoor this time

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 16 hours ago )

Given how a majority of the filmmakers have been milking all the commercial prospects of patriotism, Remo D'Souza also joins the bandwagon with his latest directorial, Street Dancer 3D. The moment the trailer starts, which is out now, we hear a voiceover by Varun Dhawan, even before we can see him. He says every time India and... 👓 View full article

