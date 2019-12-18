50 Cent Keeps Roasting Oprah Winfrey By Sharing Cringe Pics Of Her W/ Harvey Weinstein + Donald Trump

Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t falling back on Oprah Winfrey. The hip-hop veteran has continued to go in-in on the TV mogul. Last night, Fif hit up Instagram to share a meme showing Winfrey hanging out with controversial public figures Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump. A few days ago, music mogul Russell Simmons shared […]



