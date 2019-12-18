50 Cent Keeps Roasting Oprah Winfrey By Sharing Cringe Pics Of Her W/ Harvey Weinstein + Donald Trump
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t falling back on Oprah Winfrey. The hip-hop veteran has continued to go in-in on the TV mogul. Last night, Fif hit up Instagram to share a meme showing Winfrey hanging out with controversial public figures Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump. A few days ago, music mogul Russell Simmons shared […]
On Dec. 12, 50 Cent took to social media to accuse Oprah Winfrey of only targeting black men who have been accused of sexual assault. His comments are believed to be in response to Winfrey’s recently announced #MeToo documentary.