Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

The Voice season 17 has a winner and he is the true dark horse! Jake Hoot started the season only getting one chair turn, defaulting to Kelly Clarkson’s team. But from barely making it through the audition, Hoot has won the season and also gotten Clarkson’s third win as a coach. And it was all […]



The post Jake Hoot Wiki: Facts About the Winner of “The Voice” Season 17 appeared first on Earn The Necklace. 👓 View full article

