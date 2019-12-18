Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sylvester Stallone surprises New Jersey high school kids during their visit to 'Rocky' statue in Philly

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
More than a dozen New Jersey high school students visiting the “Rocky” statue in Philadelphia this week were shocked to meet the star of the film series himself while running up the famous steps where the boxer trained in the movie. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Sylvester Stallone Teases New Project With Stop At Rocky Statue

Sylvester Stallone Teases New Project With Stop At Rocky Statue 00:27

 Stallone didn't give any specifics but said we'll see it in a few months.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smillr

Steve Miller❌ Sylvester Stallone surprises New Jersey high school kids during their visit to 'Rocky' statue in Philly https://t.co/KzFIBl05nW #FoxNews 1 minute ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Sylvester Stallone surprises New Jersey high school kids during their visit to 'Rocky' statue in Philly" via FOX N… https://t.co/eBINGvP8Kf 18 minutes ago

tomy2875

Tomy Sylvester Stallone surprises New Jersey high school kids during their visit to 'Rocky' statue in Philly https://t.co/s991c9naZ0 22 minutes ago

timworld4

timworld Sylvester Stallone surprises New Jersey high school kids during their visit to ‘Rocky’ statue in Philly… https://t.co/BpVyXqUeRS 25 minutes ago

PaladinShow

LehighValleyPaladin Sylvester Stallone surprises New Jersey high school kids during their visit to 'Rocky' statue in Philly https://t.co/VvRiDHJaEp 29 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Sylvester Stallone surprises New Jersey high school kids during their visit to ‘Rocky’ statue in Philly | Fox News https://t.co/nYs562k0LX 33 minutes ago

DrakeBeTheTypa

Drake The Type To "Sylvester Stallone surprises New Jersey high school kids during their visit to 'Rocky' statue in Philly"… https://t.co/LxoPWgvTIZ 38 minutes ago

ari7com

ari7.com Sylvester Stallone surprises New Jersey high school kids during their visit to 'Rocky' statue in Philly… https://t.co/7XgVz3ehJD 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.