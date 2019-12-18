Global  

Doug Collins Completely Dodges Question on Rudy Giuliani to Rail Against Impeachment, FBI ‘Corrupt Cabal’

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
House Judiciary Ranking Republican *Doug Collins* (GA) declined to answer a question about *Rudy Giuliani* during a Wednesday interview with Fox & Friends.
News video: Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone

Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone 01:45

 In a new interview, Rudy Giuliani admitted working to oust Marie Yovanovitch so she wouldn’t impede investigations of Joe and Hunter Biden.

