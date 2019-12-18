Adam Driver walked out of an interview after enduring the one thing he reportedly hates to do: hear himself sing.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Clare cam Adam Driver storms out of radio interview over clip of him singing in 'Marriage Story' From Discover on Google https://t.co/Z4Z6xyDbfj 3 hours ago cock and ball news Adam Driver storms out of radio***and***over clip of him singing in'Marriage Story' 8 hours ago Political Pukeko Leave him alone FFS. He is amazing in that movie. Adam Driver abruptly storms out of radio interview due to phobia https://t.co/TK57RmDtid 9 hours ago Newshub Adam Driver abruptly storms out of radio interview due to phobia https://t.co/qVEbuVyQ1d https://t.co/g47TKzSSZO 10 hours ago Tomy Adam Driver storms out of radio interview over clip of him singing in 'Marriage Story' https://t.co/LM60tr3akM 14 hours ago Deborah 🏳️‍🌈 Did he take his inflated ego with him? -Yer not that good of an actor, dude. Adam Driver storms out of radio inte… https://t.co/Rv2oxNifem 14 hours ago warlock012 Adam Driver storms out of radio interview over clip of him singing in 'Marriage Story' https://t.co/gW3apGqqQV https://t.co/SdmfCvwzcw 14 hours ago TVT News Adam Driver storms out of radio interview over clip of him singing in ‘Marriage Story’ https://t.co/24oZUvfpK8 14 hours ago