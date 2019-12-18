Global  

Vairamuthu-Not a part of 'Ponniyin Selvan'?

Sify Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Mani Ratnam, AR Rahman and Vairamuthu delivered several memorable hits but the #MeToo campaign seems to have separated this combo. 
Kabilan in, Vairamuthu out for 'Ponniyin Selvan'!

Reliable sources have confirmed to us that the ace lyricist will not be working with Ratnam 
Sify


Tweets about this

Dark_LosersClub

Asuran Kabilan denied being part of ponniyin selvan 😍 No one can give tamil on that standard except Vairamuthu Hope Man… https://t.co/2M4LP5VvEd 2 days ago

Jayaramsrini

Jayaram RT @ieEntertainment: Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman faced severe backlash after #MeToo accused Vairamuthu was rumoured to be a part of Ponniyin… 5 days ago

prakash33053869

PRAKASH RT @XpressCinema: It has been reported that #Vairamuthu is not part of #PonniyinSelvan due to the #MeToo allegations, but our source says t… 1 week ago

XpressCinema

CinemaExpress It has been reported that #Vairamuthu is not part of #PonniyinSelvan due to the #MeToo allegations, but our source… https://t.co/ERjKIl9cFd 1 week ago

gurunathank

K Gurunathan RT @raja7954: Vairamuthu will not be a part of Mani Ratnam’s film for the first time since 1991. https://t.co/5ZeymO1WhR 1 week ago

mrsubramani

mrsubramani Mani Ratnam Snaps Decades-Old Ties With Vairamuthu: #MeToo Taint Lyricist Dropped From Classic Project ‘Ponniyin Se… https://t.co/1dxdVs1xdC 1 week ago

raja7954

S.Gopalakrishnan Vairamuthu will not be a part of Mani Ratnam’s film for the first time since 1991. https://t.co/5ZeymO1WhR 1 week ago

MURALIG05029467

MURALI G RT @OnlyKollywood: #Vairamuthu not part of #ManiRatnam's #PonniyinSelvan? Read here https://t.co/QOxNbMSRJX https://t.co/CvnkkRRmeE 1 week ago

