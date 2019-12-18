Global  

Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Andrew attended the Queen's family Christmas lunch

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Queen Elizabeth hosted the royal family at Buckingham Palace for her annual Christmas lunch, which included Prince Andrew, Prince William and Kate.
Credit: Bang Media
News video: Prince George's Christmas list revealed

Prince George's Christmas list revealed 01:16

 Prince George is hoping Father Christmas will bring him some football and art goodies this Christmas, Prince William has revealed.

