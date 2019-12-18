Global  

'Up on the Roof' UK singer Kenny Lynch dies age 81

Reuters Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Kenny Lynch, whose pop hits including "Up on the Roof" made him one of the best-known black British entertainers of the 1960s, has died aged 81.
News video: Kenny Lynch dies aged 81

Kenny Lynch dies aged 81 00:40

 British singer-songwriter Kenny Lynch has died at the age of 81.

