'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Features Franchise's First Same Sex Kiss

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Very minor spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! The first showings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been completed and viewers are noting something historic in the franchise: the movie’s first same-sex kiss occurs, THR reports! The kiss is between two members of the resistance, and the characters are not [...]
News video: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: First Reactions From the Premiere | THR News

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: First Reactions From the Premiere | THR News 02:35

 Early reactions to the film are coming in from Monday's Hollywood premiere, and although official reviews are embargoed until Wednesday, these are the first public reactions.

