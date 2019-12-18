'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Features Franchise's First Same Sex Kiss

Very minor spoilers ahead for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker! The first showings of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have been completed and viewers are noting something historic in the franchise: the movie’s first same-sex kiss occurs, THR reports! The kiss is between two members of the resistance, and the characters are not [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Danda RT @LaFamiliaFilm: “Lucasfilm and Disney’s The Rise of Skywalker feels explicitly crafted for the 'Rian Johnson ruined Star Wars!' and 'Geo… 13 seconds ago slim💘 RT @DionneGrant: John Boyega and his family attend the European premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ in traditional clothing 💙 ht… 15 seconds ago JimMason The Rise of Skywalker Getting BAD Reviews. Star Wars Over. https://t.co/TWeVIVqH3A #TheFandomMenace… https://t.co/hdetNF9XAq 16 seconds ago eggry RT @business: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” is on track to be the worst-reviewed film in the nine-picture saga https://t.co/POyKpLAFa1 18 seconds ago ele @El_LadoG @cinepolisarg #EsteEsTuCine Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 19 seconds ago cam TROS TONIGHT!!! #NowWatching Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker https://t.co/9mLlliYYe4 20 seconds ago @Apadana ‘Rise of Skywalker’ reviews among most critical in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy https://t.co/r488V4qsNP https://t.co/zhBDmmA7yw 20 seconds ago Célia RT @LaFamiliaFilm: “The Rise of Skywalker is a bad movie and a miserable finale that serves no purpose other than to reassure adult fans of… 21 seconds ago