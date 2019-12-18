Global  

The Cringiest Christmas Message Goes to Dan Bongino

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
There’s been a lot of conservative Christmas cringe this year, with many Republican talking heads continuing their crusade against “the war on Christmas”– a war that doesn’t actually exist. But author and commentator Dan Bongino stole the show on Tuesday, with his Christmas message to “own the libs.” “Be sure to own the libs today […]
News video: Harry gives children of fallen British soliders a special Christmas message

Harry gives children of fallen British soliders a special Christmas message 01:02

 The Duke of Sussex told bereaved children of members of the British Armed Forces "you will never be forgotten" in a special Christmas message. Dressed as Santa on a recorded video, Harry sent his festive wishes to nearly 200 children at a party put on by the Scotty's Little Soldiers charity earlier...

