Rachel Brosnahan On Performing Stand-Up Comedy in Real-Life: 'It Wouldn't Go Well'

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Rachel Brosnahan is gorgeous in lilac while striking a pose at her In Conversation with Jessica Radloff panel held at 92nd Street Y on Tuesday (December 17) in New York City. The 29-year-old Emmy-winning actress recently sat down for an interview with Peter Travers and talked about making season three of her hit comedy series [...]
