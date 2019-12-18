Global  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Receive 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award

Billboard.com Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
The daddy of them all is up for a major award. Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip-hop mogul and pioneering, chart-topping rap artist, will be...
News video: Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Receive Prestigious Grammy Honor

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Receive Prestigious Grammy Honor 00:58

 Sean 'Diddy' Combs to Receive Prestigious Grammy Honor. The "Mo Money Mo Problems" rapper will take home the Salute to Industry Icons award for 2020. His musical career will be recognized at the Pre-Grammy Gala. It's personally so gratifying that Sean "Puffy" Combs is this year's icon. He fully...

