Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Baby Chewie and other (fake) Star Wars 'The Rise of Skywalker' spoilers

SFGate Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Star Wars “Rise of Skywalker” hits theaters on Friday, but due to advance screenings, the whole internet already knows about Baby Chewie.

Just kidding!... maybe?

Those who hope to avoid spoilers should tread lightly on the internet, but fear not, SFGATE isn’t planning to reveal any plot details (except this well-deserved award of a certain medal to a certain 36-year-old character). We’re actually going to do just the opposite, and reveal ten things that definitely don’t happen in “The Rise of Skywalker.” So be warned, there are no spoilers ahead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: The Rise of SkyWalker hits UK cinemas

The Rise of SkyWalker hits UK cinemas 01:58

 One of the greatest sagas in cinema history reaches its climax as Star Wars, 'The Rise of SkyWalker' hits UK screens.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mauricejcooper

Maurice J. Cooper RT @SFGate: Baby Chewie and other (fake) Star Wars 'The Rise of Skywalker' spoilers https://t.co/Pv9oCfS1kS https://t.co/55qX7V3c5v 14 hours ago

SFGate

SFGate Baby Chewie and other (fake) Star Wars 'The Rise of Skywalker' spoilers https://t.co/Pv9oCfS1kS https://t.co/55qX7V3c5v 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.