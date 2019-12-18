Global  

Veiled Shot at Hillary Clinton? Elizabeth Warren Says Trump Won’t Debate ‘A Woman Who Is Not Afraid of Him’

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren took what some are interpreting as a veiled shot at Hillary Clinton when she said that President Donald Trump would not want to share a debate stage with "a woman who is not afraid of him."
