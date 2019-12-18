Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CNN Reports Democrats Are Super-Solemn About Impeachment Vote… and Have Also Been Ordered Not to Victory Dance

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
As the House vote on impeachment was getting underway on Wednesday, CNN’s Dana Bash was reporting from the scene, speaking from rotunda as lawmakers were still arriving. Bash reported on the solemnity and gravity of the mood among Democrats ahead of the vote, and her sentiment was shared on Twitter by CNN’s Brian Stelter. “You […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: President Donald Trump Lashes Out At Democrats Ahead Of Impeachment Vote

President Donald Trump Lashes Out At Democrats Ahead Of Impeachment Vote 02:12

 Greg Argos reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SoniaPi42953956

Sonia Pineda RT @FMKJB: CNN Reports Democrats Are Super-Solemn About Impeachment Vote… and Have Also Been Ordered Not to Victory Dance. TRY AND STOP ME! 18 hours ago

HollaBlog

HOLLA BLOG CNN Reports Democrats Are Super-Solemn About Impeachment Vote… and Have Also Been Ordered Not to show Excitement… https://t.co/l836uuKnqt 19 hours ago

Primal_Digest

Primal Digest @naashonomics CNN Reports Democrats Are Super-Solemn About Impeachment Vote… and Have Also Been Ordered Not to Vict… https://t.co/JBz49TA535 23 hours ago

WECpoker

WECpoker Democrats Have Also Been Ordered Not to Victory Dance https://t.co/VUbpKV3J3K via @mediaite 1 day ago

darnellsmith

Darnell L Smith CNN Reports Democrats Are Super-Solemn About Impeachment Vote… and Have Also Been Ordered Not to Victory Dance… https://t.co/O7PKIa5u90 1 day ago

thornedella

Merry Christmas 🎄🎅✝ RT @JordanSekulow: CNN Reports Democrats Are Super-Solemn About Impeachment Vote… and Have Also Been Ordered Not to Victory Dance https://t… 1 day ago

pammcbide55

Pam McBride RT @lukeobxx: https://t.co/aieOetFNEK CNN Reports Democrats Are Super-Solemn About Impeachment Vote… and Have Also Been Ordered Not to Vic… 1 day ago

mikeropc1

Mike RT @JustBill878: CNN Reports Democrats Are Super-Solemn About Impeachment Vote… and Have Also Been Ordered Not to Victory Dance #sham htt… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.