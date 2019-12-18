CNN Reports Democrats Are Super-Solemn About Impeachment Vote… and Have Also Been Ordered Not to Victory Dance

As the House vote on impeachment was getting underway on Wednesday, CNN’s Dana Bash was reporting from the scene, speaking from rotunda as lawmakers were still arriving. Bash reported on the solemnity and gravity of the mood among Democrats ahead of the vote, and her sentiment was shared on Twitter by CNN’s Brian Stelter. “You […]

