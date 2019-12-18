Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, & Prince George Join Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William for Pre-Christmas Lunch
Wednesday, 18 December 2019 () Prince Louis, 1, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince George, 6, join their parents Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William in the car as they head to Buckingham Palace for the Queen‘s annual pre-Christmas Lunch on Wednesday (December 18) in London, England. It looks like the royal couple actually arrived separately, with Duchess Kate driving herself [...]