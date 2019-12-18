Global  

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, & Prince George Join Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William for Pre-Christmas Lunch

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 December 2019 ()
Prince Louis, 1, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince George, 6, join their parents Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William in the car as they head to Buckingham Palace for the Queen‘s annual pre-Christmas Lunch on Wednesday (December 18) in London, England. It looks like the royal couple actually arrived separately, with Duchess Kate driving herself [...]
News video: Prince George's Christmas list revealed

Prince George's Christmas list revealed 01:16

 Prince George is hoping Father Christmas will bring him some football and art goodies this Christmas, Prince William has revealed.

