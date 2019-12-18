Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, & Prince George Join Duchess Kate Middleton & Prince William for Pre-Christmas Lunch

Prince Louis, 1, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince George, 6, join their parents Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William in the car as they head to Buckingham Palace for the Queen‘s annual pre-Christmas Lunch on Wednesday (December 18) in London, England. It looks like the royal couple actually arrived separately, with Duchess Kate driving herself [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this joanne casey RT @BenjaminWareing: The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three ch… 38 minutes ago Leaders Minute The card, which includes Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, even includes a https://t.co/7Xl0ES7d2N 2 hours ago viena RT @RoyaleVision: Rare Video of Carole Middleton Proves She's a Fun Grandma to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis She and… 4 hours ago Bernadette Klok @BenjaminWareing Gorgeous Family, Prince George Looks Like William, I Think Princess Charlotte Looks Like Princess… https://t.co/Gf8mgkljKt 5 hours ago Angelica Cortesi RT @HelloCanada: These looks are perfect for the pint-sized royal lovers in your life https://t.co/x7D4CUw1mM 12 hours ago (((Linds))) 2019 Christmas Card photo from HRH Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge, Princes George & Louis and Princess Charlo… https://t.co/Y4YfOGsame 17 hours ago DrRoy RT @the_Cambridges1: Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George of Cambridge attend the annual Queen’s Christmas Luncheon at Buckin… 20 hours ago Beth B RT @chrisshipitv: Some pictures of Team Cambridge arriving at Buckingham Palace today for the Queen’s Christmas lunch. Prince Louis and Pr… 21 hours ago